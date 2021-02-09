MULLINS ENTOURAGE ROLLS ON TO CHELTENHAM!





Quote: ‘We hope you enjoyed the Dublin Racing Festival as much as we did. We are delighted how well the horses ran’ – Willie Mullins

By Andrew Atkinson

Trainer Willie Mullins entourage of race boxes mirrored that of train carriages after the two days Dublin Festival at Leopardstown on February 6-7.

After a plethora of winners Irish leading trainer Mullins said: “We hope you enjoyed the Dublin Racing Festival as much as we did. We are delighted how well the horses ran.”

Mullins team made their way back from Leopardstown to Closutton stables, Muine Bheag, County Carlow, Ireland, with the Cheltenham Festival looming in March.

“Thanks goes to our owners for sending us these fantastic horses and to the big team effort by everyone at Closutton for keeping the show on the road,” added Mullins, 64, the most successful trainer at the Cheltenham Festival, with 72 winners.

Mullins Cheltenham Festival Roll of Honour:

Cheltenham Gold Cup – (2) Al Boum Photo (2019, 2020).

Champion Hurdle – (4) Hurricane Fly (2011, 2013), Faugheen (2015), Annie Power (2016). Stayers’ Hurdle – (2) Nichols Canyon (2017), Penhill (2018).

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – (6) Tourist Attraction (1995), Ebaziyan (2007), Champagne Fever (2013), Vautour (2014), Douvan (2015), Klassical Dream (2019).

Arkle Challenge Trophy – (4) Un de Sceaux (2015), Douvan (2016), Footpad (2018), Duc des Genievres (2019).

David Nicholson Mares’ Hurdle – (9) Quevega (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014), Glens Melody (2015), Vroum Vroum Mag (2016), Benie Des Dieux (2018).

Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle – (4) Fiveforthree (2008), Mikael d’Haguenet (2009), Faugheen (2014), Yorkhill (2016).

RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase – (4) Florida Pearl (1998), Rule Supreme (2004), Cooldine (2009), Don Poli (2015).

Champion Bumper – (10) Wither or Which (1996), Florida Pearl (1997), Alexander Banquet (1998), Joe Cullen (2000), Missed That (2005), Cousin Vinny (2008), Champagne Fever (2012), Briar Hill (2013), Relegate (2018), Ferny Hollow (2020).

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – (2) Penhill (2017), Monkfish (2020). Ryanair Chase – (3) Vautour (2016), Un de Sceaux (2017), Min (2020).

Triumph Hurdle – (2) Scolardy (2002), Burning Victory (2020).

Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle – (5) Limini (2016), Let’s Dance (2017), Laurina (2018), Eglantine Du Seuil (2019), Concertista (2020).

National Hunt Chase Challenge Cup – (2) Back in Focus (2013), Rathvinden (2018). Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle – (3) Sir Des Champs (2011), Don Poli (2014), Killultagh Vic (2015).

Coral Cup – (1) Bleu Berry (2018). County Handicap Hurdle – (5) Thousand Stars (2010), Final Approach (2011), Wicklow Brave (2015), Arctic Fire (2017), Saint Roi (2020).

Golden Miller Novices’ Chase – (4) Sir Des Champs (2012), Vautour (2015), Black Hercules (2016), Yorkhill (2017).

The post MULLINS ENTOURAGE ROLLS ON TO CHELTENHAM! appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.