



Bangkok lands Betway Winter Derby Trial

Energumene wins Leopardstown Arkle

By Andrew Atkinson

Bangkok, trained by Andrew Balding, tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the Class 1 Betway Winter Derby Trial Listed Stakes over 1m 2f at Lingfield Park on Saturday.

Five-year-old Bangkok (8-13) from 8-11, having drifted pre-race to 11-10, chalked up career win number four under jockey Ryan Moore, gaining a 1/2 length victory ahead of Felix (7-2).

At Leopardstown fromthehorsesmouth.info selection Energumene (5-6) won the Irish Arkle Grade 1 Novice Chase over 2m 1f beating Franco De Port (5-1).

Ridden by Paul Townend, Willie Mullins seven-year-old Energumene gained an emphatic 10 lengths victory over stablemates Franco De Port and Blackbow (40-1) third, for a Mullins 1-2-3.

“It was a hell of a performance. I thought we’d go harder, but I was always comfortable at the front.

“I got into a rhythm. Coming here we knew stamina wouldn’t be a problem and he did everything right,” said jockey Townend.

Charlie Appleby trained Symbolic Power (15-8) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Ladbrokes Handicap over 1m 2f at Lingfield Park, under Adam Kirby, gaining a 4 1/4 lengths win, ahead of Richard Kingscote ridden Easy Equation (5-1).

Main image courtesy Lingfield Park

The post Bangkok lands Betway Winter Derby Trial appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.