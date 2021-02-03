



2021 Cheltenham Festival behind closed doors – spectators not allowed under coronavirus guidelines

By Andrew Atkinson

The 2021 Cheltenham Festival during March 16-19 is to take place behind closed doors and spectators will not be allowed to attend under current coronavirus guidelines.

A spokesperson at Cheltenham Racecourse said: “Based on current Government restrictions, professional sport is able to continue under stringent health and safety protocols, without spectators present.

“In horseracing’s case this is vital to support the livelihoods of the many thousands of people, who rely on the industry and for the welfare of the thousands of thoroughbred racehorses who live and train in Britain.

“This means that under current restrictions, The Festival will take place as a televised event, but sadly without spectators at the course. We continue to monitor Government guidance and should this change in advance of The Festival we will act accordingly.”

The Jockey Club, who revealed they suffered a £90million loss in revenue, due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, said: “With regards to being able to watch the event, ITV Racing and Racing TV will broadcast the four days racing, as they have done previously.”

