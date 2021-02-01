HIGH RISK THREAT AT WARWICK





Appeal by Warwick racecourse to stay safe – stay away – during coronavirus lockdown

Quote: ‘The actions of these individuals posed a high risk, not only to themselves, but to others in the local community’.

By Andrew Atkinson

Warwick’s Classic Chase Day on January 16 had a significant number of unauthorised spectators watching racing, outside the traditional racecourse boundaries in particular, along the running rail that runs adjacent to Bread and Meat Close and Vittle Drive.

A spokesperson from Warwick racecourse said: “The actions of these individuals posed a high risk, not only to themselves, but to others in the local community.

“It is imperative to us that racing, as an elite sport can continue in a safe manner, and whilst we are confident that the sport itself, and its participants are doing all they can to ensure that happens, we were disappointed with those who decided to gather in groups to watch the racing in public areas, outside of our control.”

The local Safety Advisory Group met in late January to discuss options to avoid this happening at future race meetings.

A statement following the meeting said: Warwick Racecourse has been granted permission by the WDC and WCC to extend its managed boundaries during racing hours, in order to remove the risks posed by unauthorised and illegal viewing of the races along the stretch of the track, that runs adjacent to Bread and Meat Close and Vittle Drive.

“As a result of this decision, access to St Mary’s Area Car Parks 3 and 4 will be restricted to residents and their guests only.

“There will therefore be no public parking available in any St Mary’s Area Car Parks, which is standard procedure on days when we are racing.

“Please note this action is being taken as an important step to protect our ability to stage elite sport safely and merely represents an extension of our behind-closed-doors operational status.

“It has been carried out to protect public safety, and has been endorsed as a necessary measure by Public Health England.

“Access will be granted to the area immediately after racing concludes. Thank you for your understanding.

“Please stay safe, stay home and watch our racing live on Racing TV. Please do not attempt to visit the racecourse.”

Race meetings continue behind closed doors with spectators prohibited to enter racecourses during the coronavirus situation at present.

