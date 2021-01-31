Gosden’s Amtiyaz noted under Doyle at Doncaster





By Andrew Atkinson

On a day when bookies had trouble getting their bulging satchels shut after shock 66-1, 40-1, 25-1 and 20-1 winners on Saturday, punters were left to mop-up crumbs.

A plethora of odds-on chances flopped, with consolation for punters from fromthehorsesmouth.info tips.

Shiskin (1-7) won at Doncaster; Amtiyaz (5-4) trained by John Gosden and ridden by Hollie Doyle and heavily backed Highland Flame (2-7) trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by Tom Marquand, won at Kempton; with Charlie Fellowes trained Pirate King (10-11) under Kieran Shoemark, winning at Lingfield.

Amtiyaz landed the Unibet Class 3, 1 mile 7 furlongs Handicap gaining a 2 1/4 lengths win over John Fanshawe trained Vibrance.

Four-year-old Amtiyaz tracked the leaders, ridden 2f out, lead 1 furlong out and went clear staying on well to claim a third win from eight races.

Nicky Richards, trainer of 40-1 winner Takingrisks said: “Takingrisks has done us proud again winning the Skybet Chase at Doncaster, ridden by Sean Quinlan for owner Frank Bird.”

The Cob’s 25-1 win in the Albert Bartlett River Don Novices’ Hurdle was a unexpected ride for Daryl Jacob, switching to Doncaster, having been booked to ride Bristol De Mai in the Cotswold Chase at Prestbury Park, before the fixture was abandoned, with a shock nine-length win over Portstorm (50-1).

“All credit to Ben and his team, with Cheltenham off he switched me up here to ride this lad,” said Jacob.

“He had no worries about the trip and The Cob travelled through the race nicely, jumped really nicely – bar my mistake three out – and he’s won readily enough.

“Ben’s horses are good triers and they run all the way to the line. This lad is no different,” said Jacob.

The Cob could feature in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, pending a £4,687 supplementary.

Miranda landed the Yorkshire Rose Mares’ Hurdle Grade 2, gaining a 4 1/4 lengths win over Floressa.

