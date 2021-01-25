



Expository essays are one of the common essays students are required to write. Even as common as it is, it does not mean that it is entirely that simple as it requires students to bring their critical thinking skills fully into it to be able to draft out a masterpiece. Also the availability of online paper writing services has made essay writing very easy as students get online essay help for their essay papers.

For a perfect expository essay one has to know what it is, it’s types, structure and how to perfectly craft out a good expository essay. This article serves as a step by step guide on expository essays.

What is an expository essay? An expository essay is a type of essay that the writer takes a deeper look into a particular issue. Research on existing evidence and present a vital point of argument. It is also one that the writer defines concepts, compare and contrast related phenomena or provides the causes and effects of a particular action. The objective of every expository essay is to tell the audience about a particular concept. All arguments made must be based on facts that are simple and straightforward.

Types of expository essays: Expository essays are of various types that also influences its structure and content. It is mainly divided into four types which are: i) Compare and contrast ii) Cause and effect iii) Descriptive iv) Problem and solution

i) Compare and contrast: A compare and contrast essay analyzes two similar objects or ideas based on their similarities and differences.

ii) Cause and effect: Cause and effect essays require the analysis of an object or process. It requires critical thinking and its purpose is to figure out why an event occurred and its aftermath effects.

iii) Descriptive: Just as the word descriptive is coined from describe, a descriptive essay is one that simply helps to provide a detailed explanation of an object, event or a person. There is room for the writer to creatively explain.

iv) Problem and solution: In this type of expository essay, problems are identified and stated and then the possible solutions are discussed. They must be a detailed explanation about such problems and how you intend to propose a valid solution for it.

Expository Essay Outline: An expository essay outline comprises of three fundamental parts i) introduction ii) Body paragraph iii) Conclusion

Introduction: An essay introduction has three objectives, first to introduce the topic to your readers with a hook statement to catch your reader’s attention. Then the background information and details on the topic would also be contained. Then the first paragraph should state the thesis statement.

Body of essay: The body of essay is where your main ideas are being discussed. The information must be presented logically in different paragraphs. They should be supported by facts and evidence and each paragraph should contain one main idea.

Conclusion: The concluding paragraph of your essay is where your main points are summarized. It also highlights the significance of your topic and provides a solution if you addressed an issue. Conclusion should be short, precise and also be convincing towards your readers.

