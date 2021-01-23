Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Saturday, 23 January, 2021

Irish Lottery Results, Winning Numbers, and News
The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Saturday 23 January 2021
Irish Lotto Results
05
11
15
19
33
40
08
Plus 1 Lotto Results
23
29
30
31
35
39
18
Plus 2 Lotto Results
03
07
12
33
39
47
40
Jackpot (€): €2,778,032
Lotto Plus Raffle: 5900
IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Next Irish Lotto Jackpot
Wednesday 27 January 2021
€3,200,000

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 8,082,9090Rollover €0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 33,4432€ 66,886
Match 5€ 1,67124€ 40,104
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 12382€ 10,086
Match 4€ 441,485€ 65,340
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 202,174€ 43,480
Match 3€ 823,753€ 190,024
Match 2 plus Bonus*€319,997€ 59,991

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 1,000,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 5,0000€ 0
Match 5€ 50027€ 13,500
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 5052€ 2,600
Match 4€ 201,070€ 21,400
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 101,506€ 15,060
Match 3€ 318,351€ 55,053
Match 2 plus Bonus*€215,003€ 30,006

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 250,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 2,5000€ 0
Match 5€ 25021€ 5,250
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 2563€ 1,575
Match 4€ 101,203€ 12,030
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 51,525€ 7,625
Match 3€ 320,995€ 62,985
Match 2 plus Bonus*€213,589€ 27,178

How to play the Irish Lotto

Irish Lotto Results and Winning Numbers

