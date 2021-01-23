Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Saturday, 23 January, 2021





The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Saturday 23 January 2021

Irish Lotto Results

05 11 15 19 33 40 08

Plus 1 Lotto Results

23 29 30 31 35 39 18

Plus 2 Lotto Results

03 07 12 33 39 47 40

Jackpot (€): €2,778,032

Lotto Plus Raffle: 5900

IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Wednesday 27 January 2021

€3,200,000

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 8,082,909 0 Rollover €0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 33,443 2 € 66,886 Match 5 € 1,671 24 € 40,104 Match 4 plus Bonus € 123 82 € 10,086 Match 4 € 44 1,485 € 65,340 Match 3 plus Bonus € 20 2,174 € 43,480 Match 3 € 8 23,753 € 190,024 Match 2 plus Bonus *€3 19,997 € 59,991

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 1,000,000 0 € 0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 5,000 0 € 0 Match 5 € 500 27 € 13,500 Match 4 plus Bonus € 50 52 € 2,600 Match 4 € 20 1,070 € 21,400 Match 3 plus Bonus € 10 1,506 € 15,060 Match 3 € 3 18,351 € 55,053 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 15,003 € 30,006

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 250,000 0 € 0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 2,500 0 € 0 Match 5 € 250 21 € 5,250 Match 4 plus Bonus € 25 63 € 1,575 Match 4 € 10 1,203 € 12,030 Match 3 plus Bonus € 5 1,525 € 7,625 Match 3 € 3 20,995 € 62,985 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 13,589 € 27,178

How to play the Irish Lotto