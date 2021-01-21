Sam Barton and Sam Brown fromthehorsesmouth.info ew double





By AndrewAtkinson

Anthony Honeyball trained Sam Brown (2.40) is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Peter Marsh Grade 2 Handicap Chase over 3m 1f at Haydock Park on Saturday.

Sam Brown was a G2 winner on this card in 2020, when taking the G2 Altcar Novices’ Chase over two and a half miles.

He ran well on his reappearance when third, beaten three lengths, behind Imperial Aura in the Listed Colin Parker Intermediate Chase on November 1 at Carlisle.

Progressive performer Cap du Nord trained by Christian Williams, who landed the Sir Peter O’Sullevan Memorial Handicap Chase at Newbury in November, also goes to post.

The G2 The New One Unibet Hurdle commemorates the outstanding performer The New One, who won this contest a record four times in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The New One won over £1 million in prize money and was successful on 20 of his 40 starts, which also included a joint-record three victories in the G2 Unibet International Hurdle plus the G1 Aintree Hurdle and G1 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

Wayne Jones, who looked after The New One throughout his racing career, continued to take care of The New One following his retirement in December, 2018 and the pair attended The Horse of the Year Show. Sadly, The New One passed away in October, 2020, following a bout of colic.

The three entries for The New One Unibet Hurdle are headed by Buveur d’Air (3.15) trained by Nicky Henderson, tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info, the 4-9 favourite with sponsor Unibet.

The 10-year-old, owned by J P McManus, is an eight-time G1 winner, including the Unibet Champion Hurdle in 2017 and 2018. He has been off the course since sustaining an injury at Newcastle in November, 2019.

Buveur d’Air was successful on his only previous visit to Haydock Park, when winning a Novices’ Chase in December, 2016.

The New One’s trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies is the most successful trainer ever in the contest with his sixth victory coming a year ago courtesy of Ballyandy, entered once again.

Completing the quintet are Navajo Pass trained by Donald McCain jnr, fourth in the G1 JCB Triumph Hurdle last season and the winner of a competitive handicap hurdle at Musselburgh on New Year’s Day.

McCain said of Navajo Pass: “Navajo Pass will run in the New One Unibet Hurdle at Haydock on Saturday. We’re very limited really in where we can go with him.

“It looks like being a very competitive race with the likes of Buveur d’Air set to run. He ran earlier this month so it is quite a quick turnaround.

“It was a good performance at Musselburgh and hopefully there is still plenty more to come from him.”

The New One Unibet Hurdle, Unibet odds: 4-9 Buveur d’Air; 9-4 Ballyandy; 12-1 Navajo Pass.

Saturday’s programme at Haydock Park gets underway at 12.55 with the G2 Altcar Novices’ Chase over 2m 4f, with Allart (12.55) trained by Nicky Henderson, selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info, impressive when winning a G2 contest on his chasing debut at Ascot in December.

The G2 Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle over 2m, sees Llandinabo Lad, trained by Tom Symonds go to post favourite, following a Listed success over the course and distance in November and a subsequent G2 second at Ascot.

Minella Drama (1.30) trained by Donald McCain jnr and ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

At Taunton Emma Lavelle trained Sam Barton (12.30) ridden by Ben Jones is tipped each-way (11-2) by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Paul Nicholls is represented by Politologue (3.35) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the Clarence House Grade One Chase over 2m.

Eton College (5.40) is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info at Newcastle’s evening meeting in the Bombardier 7f Class 4 Handicap, under Ben Curtis.

Mark Johnston trained six-year-old Eton College has run in higher company in Class 2 and Class 3 races, winning C3 races at Leicester and Ascot.

HAYDOCK PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.55 Allart. 1.30 Minella Drama. 2.05 Hijack. 2.40 Sam Brown (ew). 3.15 Buveur D’Air. 3.50 Templehills (ew). 4.20 Nefyn Point (ew).

ASCOT fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.40 Punctuation (ew). 1.15 Roksana. 1.50 Lightly Squeeze (ew). 2.25 Enqarde (ew). 3.00 Good Boy Bobby (ew). 3.35 Politologue. 4.10 Jeremy Pass.

NEWCASTLE fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: Great Esteem. 4.40 Heatherdown Matron. 5.10 Van Djik. 5.40 Eton College (ew). 6.10 Craved. 6.40 Gigi’s Beach (ew). 7.10 Jack The Truth.

TAUNTON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.30 Sam Barton (ew). 1.05 Milreu Hass (ew). 1.35 State Crown. 2.15 If The Cap Fits. 2.45 Jollys Cracked It (ew). 3.25 Spirit Of Rome (ew). 4.00 Ellens Way (ew). 4.30 Legendary Grace.

