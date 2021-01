By Andrew Atkinson

Paul Nicholls trained Next Destination completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 21-1 treble at Warwick on Saturday, when landing the Novices Grade 2 Chase over 3 miles.

Nine-year-old Next Destination, ridden by Harry Cobden, gained a 1 1/2 length win over Fiddlerontheroof (15-8) with Golan Fortune, third, notching up a second career Grade 2 win.

