AT THE DOUBLE!





fromthehorsesmouth.info stings bookies in Warwick Pertempts Will Sting win

Sky Pirate Jonjo O’Neill Warwick success

Mohareb (12-1) fromthehorsesmouth.info ew tip placed at Lingfield

By Andrew Atkinson

Will Sting landed the Class 4 Pertempts Network Novices Handicap Hurdle over 2 miles at Warwick on Saturday under jockey Aidan Coleman.

Six-year-old Will Sting (7-2) trained by Mrs L. Wadham, lead three out and went clear before the last, to win by 9 1/2 lengths ahead of Francincense (6-1), with Jonjo O’Neill trained Pasley, a further 1 1/4 lengths behind in third.

Eight-year-old Sky Pirate (6-4) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Edward Courage Handicap Chase over 2m at Warwick.

Trained by Jonjo O’Neill snr and ridden by Jonjo O’Neill jnr Sky Pirate gained a 2 1/4 lengths victory over Dan Skelton trained Amoola Gold (11-4).

“He is a relatively young horse and lightly raced. He has a good cruising speed. The going is not that bad, soft ground and the course have done a great job here,” said Jonjo O’Neill jnr.

Mohareb (12-1) from 14s, tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished third in the Bombardier Class 2, 1 mile Handicap at Lingfield Park under Luke Morris.

*Martello (12.55) Market Rasen and Lorca (5.15) Kempton Park fromthehorsesmouth.info selections, non-runners.

