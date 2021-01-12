Las Ramblas Golf Society





Hola! and welcome to the first Ramblas golf report of 2021.

Before announcing this week’s results we rounded off 2020 with a ‘Captain’s Day Trophy’ 2 ball better ball.

Taking the title, with 46 points, were Paul Brown and Petina Murray. In second place and defending our title, with 43 points, it was myself and Alan Douglas.

With 100 points Monday’s ‘original’ counter game (this is where the number of scores to count is not known until after the hole has been played) was won by John & Ellen Drakesmith, Olga Douglas and Paul Brown.

Wednesday saw us compete in a ‘Joker Stableford’ meaning the scores on two pre nominated holes were doubled. ‘New boy’ Andy Martin picked up his first individual win with 45 points and was closely followed by Bryan Neal who managed 42.

After countback, with 41 points, it was John Drakesmith who claimed the bronze. There were no ‘2’s on the day so it will be a pot well worth winning next week.

Unfortunately due to very heavy rain Friday was deemed a washout and there was no play to report on.

Pues hasta la semana que viene Peter Reffell