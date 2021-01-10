Bumper £76,403 nine-horse accumulator





Andrew Atkinson followed up the first Saturday of 2021 fromthehorsesmouth.info racing tips £21,746 10-horse accumulator on January 2 – with a bumper £76,403 9-horse accumulator on January 9.

Saturday’s meetings proved fruitful at Kempton Park – with a 100-1 4-horse accumulator that paid £299.77 on a Yankee – with Smarty Wild (5-2), Double Shuffle (4-1), Mcfabulous (10-11) and Master Tommytucker (2-1).

Chepstow’s fromthehorsesmouth.info tips returned a 38-1 double with Storm Arising (6-1) and Witness Protection (9-2).

At Chelmsford Rocket Man (7-4) and At Your Service (7-5) returned a fromthehorsesmouth.info 6-1 double.

First Past the Winning Post

