Chepstow Coral Grand National favourite Secret Reprieve (5-2) thwarted fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selection The Two Amigos (9-1) in the 18 runners Grade 3 showcase on Saturday.

“I can’t say anything,” said tearful winning trainer Evan Williams.

“It’s not just about the horse – Adam Wedge deserves the credit, nobody else,” said an emotional Williams.

Nicky Martin: Proud of The Two Amigos.
Jockey Adam Wedge cut down long time leader The Two Amigos to take the lead at the third last, over the 3 miles 6 furlongs trip: “It’s great for the horse, he’s an absolute warrior,” said Wedge.

“Since I moved down to Evan’s eleven years ago it’s the race he’s always wanted to win. It’s a home race to him and it means the world to him and to me to do it for him. It’s a great buzz,” added Wedge.

Wedge, who sustained two falls ahead of the big race, and almost lost his saddle in the Coral Welsh Grand National, said: “I’m not sure what happened with the saddle.

“I think the girth snapped or came undone – thank God we’ve got the overgirth and everything stayed in place.”

Secret Reprieve gained a 3 lengths win over The Two Amigos with Yala Enki (12-1) third and Captain Drake (22-1) fourth.

The Two Amigos trainer Nicky Martin said: “I’m so proud of him as he tried his heart out and one day he’ll win a big race – he was brilliant.”

