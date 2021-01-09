No protection for Bookies!





By Andrew Atkinson

Witness Protection (9-2) trained by Martin Keithley and ridden by James Best – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – won the Coral C4 Coral Novices Hurdle over 2m at Chepstow on Saturday.

Eight-year-old Witness Protection gained a half length victory ahead of Can You Call (9-4f).

Master Class fromthehorsesmouth.info in Kempton 100-1 accumulator!

Master Tommytucker (2-1) – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – landed the Grade 2 Ladbrokes Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton Park, completing a fromthehorsesmouth.info four horse 100-1 winning accumulator.

“The last fence I was thinking you **** but he managed to stand up,” said jockey Harry Cobden, who managed to stay on board after hitting the last.

“The ground was on the better side and you do go a bit faster. He’s got some engine and is a really good horse,” said Cobden. Evens favourite Imperial Aura fell.

*Smarty Wild (5-2), Double Shuffle (4-1), Mcfabulous (10-11) and Mastertommytucker (2-1) paid £299.77 on a Yankee bet.

Main image courtesy of Chepstow Racecourse Twitter

