Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Saturday, 9 January, 2021

By
Jack Pot
-
0
Irish Lottery Results, Winning Numbers, and News
The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Saturday 09 January 2021
Irish Lotto Results
10
17
42
43
45
47
37
Plus 1 Lotto Results
24
27
37
38
46
47
02
Plus 2 Lotto Results
06
11
14
17
20
32
26
Jackpot (€): €6,143,287
Lotto Plus Raffle: 2509
IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Next Irish Lotto Jackpot
Wednesday 13 January 2021
€6,500,000

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 6,143,2870Rollover €0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 59,4531€ 59,453
Match 5€ 2,74213€ 35,646
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 16654€ 8,964
Match 4€ 64911€ 58,304
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 291,324€ 38,396
Match 3€ 1116,144€ 177,584
Match 2 plus Bonus*€312,074€ 36,222

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 1,000,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 5,0001€ 5,000
Match 5€ 50013€ 6,500
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 5056€ 2,800
Match 4€ 20903€ 18,060
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 101,186€ 11,860
Match 3€ 315,032€ 45,096
Match 2 plus Bonus*€212,026€ 24,052

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 250,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 2,5000€ 0
Match 5€ 25030€ 7,500
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 2577€ 1,925
Match 4€ 101,222€ 12,220
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 51,630€ 8,150
Match 3€ 320,550€ 61,650
Match 2 plus Bonus*€214,983€ 29,966

