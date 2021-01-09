Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Saturday, 9 January, 2021





The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Saturday 09 January 2021

Irish Lotto Results

10 17 42 43 45 47 37

Plus 1 Lotto Results

24 27 37 38 46 47 02

Plus 2 Lotto Results

06 11 14 17 20 32 26

Jackpot (€): €6,143,287

Lotto Plus Raffle: 2509

IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Wednesday 13 January 2021

€6,500,000

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 6,143,287 0 Rollover €0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 59,453 1 € 59,453 Match 5 € 2,742 13 € 35,646 Match 4 plus Bonus € 166 54 € 8,964 Match 4 € 64 911 € 58,304 Match 3 plus Bonus € 29 1,324 € 38,396 Match 3 € 11 16,144 € 177,584 Match 2 plus Bonus *€3 12,074 € 36,222

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 1,000,000 0 € 0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 5,000 1 € 5,000 Match 5 € 500 13 € 6,500 Match 4 plus Bonus € 50 56 € 2,800 Match 4 € 20 903 € 18,060 Match 3 plus Bonus € 10 1,186 € 11,860 Match 3 € 3 15,032 € 45,096 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 12,026 € 24,052

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown