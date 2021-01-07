Tom hoping to keep one pace ahead of Holly





By Andrew Atkinson

Tom Marquand can take the limelight off partner Hollie Doyle with a plethora of noted rides at Lingfield Park on Saturday.

Jockey Marquand, 23, educated at Winchcombe School, could be set to chalk up full marks at the Surrey track.

Marquand is noted on rides Casual Reply (11.30) tipped each-way, Oslo (1.40), Raymond Tusk (2.15) ew, and Boom The Groom (3.25) ew.

Hollie, who set a British record number of winners for a female jockey in 2019, and was voted third in the BBC Sports Personality of The Award 2020, is noted on Going Places (12.31).

LINGFIELD PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 11.30 Casual Reply ew. 12.00 Something Enticing ew. 12.31 Going Places. 1.05 El Ghazwani ew. 1.40 Oslo. 2.15 Raymond Tusk ew. 2.50 Johnny Reb ew. 3.25 Boom The Groom ew.

KEMPTON PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.05 Bannister. 12.35 It Sure Is (ew). 1.10 Smarty Wild ew. 1.45 Double Shuttle ew. 2.20 Mcfabulous. 2.55 Mister Tommytucker. 3.30 The White Mouse ew. 3.57 Nordican Bleue ew.

WINCANTON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 11.52 Malinello. 12.25 Leylak. 12.58 Easy Bucks (ew). 1.30 Santon ew. 2.05 Protektorat. 2.35 Gala Ball. 3.05 Argus ew. 3.45 Molineux.

