



Few countries share Spain’s level of footballing heritage. Internationally, Spain is the only team to have won three consecutive titles, twice winning the FIFA World Cup and once clinching the UEFA European Championship between 2008 and 2012. Due to their success, Spain has become a go-to destination for football fans, and those visiting the Costa Blanca can immerse themselves in the sport’s proud history.

So, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best grounds to visit during a trip to the Mediterranean coastline.

Why Visit Spanish Football Grounds?

Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero

Once in Spain and with the peace of mind that your flight delay rights as an air passenger are protected, you can start to explore the Costa Blanca’s local footballing heritage. The area – which is on the southeastern coast of Spain – is the home to Elche, a top-flight team. Located in Alicante, travelers are a short trip away from the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero.

According to the ground’s profile at the Stadium Guide, it opened in 1976 and holds 36,017 spectators.

Following its creation, the stadium replaced the city’s former sporting ground, the Campo de Altabix. The Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero is three miles outside of Elche and is easily accessible by an array of public transportation. Interestingly, Elche’s home stadium hosted the 2003 Copa del Rey final, which Mallorca won by a three-goal margin against Recreativo de Huelva.

One benefit to being close to the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero ground is the potential to see world-class players throughout the footballing calendar. As Elche are a top-flight club, they will welcome the likes of Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, and Real Madrid over the course of the season. Should you plan your trip appropriately, this opens the door to watching world-class players, such as Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, and many more.

Estadio Nueva Condomina

Just across the border from the Costa Blanca, travelers can enter the Region of Murcia. Murcia itself is located inland from the southeastern coastline. If visiting, football fans should consider going to the Estadio Nueva Condomina, which is the home to Real Murcia.

In terms of their level, the 101-year-old club play in the third tier of Spanish football, the Segunda Division B. Their stadium was built in 2006 and has a maximum capacity of 31,179 viewers. Interestingly, the ground has a fascinating history, as Barcelona’s Xavi scored the first goal at the arena during a friendly between Argentina and Spain back in October 2006. The fully-enclosed ground possesses a modern feel that ensures a great view of the pitch from all seating positions.

Embrace the Costa Blanca’s Footballing Scene

Ultimately, when factoring in EU flight delay compensation rules, it’s now more traveler-friendly than ever before to visit historical Spanish football stadiums. The coastline’s proximity to a wide array of football-loving cities means that prospective spectators can immerse themselves in various levels of the country’s tier system without having to travel too far.