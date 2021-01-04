



By Andrew Atkinson

Trainer Nigel Hawke has announced that 10-year-old Speredek will be retired after a fall at Sandown Park on January 2, that led to concerns for its life after covers were placed in situ.

“Speredek is home after giving us quite a scare. We have made the decision to retire him,” said Hawke.

Speredek fell two out in the Unibet Class 3, 2 miles 4 furlongs Handicap Chase, under jockey David Noonan.

“He’s given us some great days throughout his time at Thorne Farm and we hope he has a long and happy retirement,” added Hawke.

Speredek had won at Sandown Park, Exeter, Ludlow, Taunton and Carlisle during a career that began in February 2015 at Exeter.

The post Speredek to be retired appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.