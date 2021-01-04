Phil’s under starters ‘orders’ at The Green Oak!





By Andrew Atkinson

When it came to Christmas presents 2020 Pippa Kirby – wife of trainer Phil – based at Green Oaks Farm stables in Richmond, North Yorkshire, she planned more than under starters ‘orders’!

“It was the best kept secret in Yorkshire!”, Pippa told The Leader, after unveiling Phil’s very own The Green Oak Bar!

“Phil’s happy with his Christmas present,” said Pippa after unveiling the Christmas cracker bar.

The Green Oak bar is the dream of all punters, with TV, darts board, Champagne drinks cabinet, and racing memorabilia.

“The Green Oak can’t wait to welcome our friends and owners to the pub.

“What could be better? A bar, peanuts – and racing on TV – for Landlord Phil!,” said Pippa.

Phil Kirby saddled Mr Carbonator to win at Southwell on New Year’s day, ridden by jockey Ben Curtis: “It was a brilliant result under Ben, making it an extra special New Year’s day for our team,” said Phil.

“Mr Carbonator is tough and genuine, winning once again, at Southwell – an absolute star of the yard,” said Pippa.

“Phil has made good use of the bar already and hopefully we can celebrate more winners in 2021, when the Covid pandemic has past,” said Pippa.

