It’s a ‘breeze’ as fromthehorsesmouth.info lands 138-1 Lingfield accumulator: £408 Yankee





By Andrew Atkinson

John Gosden trained Hidden Breeze (4-5) won the Betway Class 5 Novice Stakes over 6f to complete a fromthehorsesmouth.info 138-1 four-horse accumulator at Lingfield Park on Saturday.

Hidden Breeze, ridden by Nick Mackay, gained a 2 3/4 lengths win over Wudashudacuda (12-1), with Join Forces (13-8), third.

“I have no idea what the future holds for the horse, you will have to ask John Gosden that,” said jockey Mackay.

Coupe De Champagne (13-8), Accomplice (6-1), Bravado (16-5), and Hidden Breeze (4-5) returned £405 in a Yankee bet.

