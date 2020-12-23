Always Tipsy suffers fatal injury at Musselburgh in William Hill Handicap Hurdle





By Andrew Atkinson

suffered a fatal injury at Musselburgh on December 22 after falling in the William Hill Handicap Hurdle.

“I am extremely sorry to report that we lost Always Tipsy when he broke his shoulder at the third last hurdle at Musselburgh,” said Nick, based at Kinneston, Fife.

11-year-old Always Tipsy, owned by Alan Wight and Judy Cockburn, fell in the William Hill 3 miles Handicap Hurdle under jockey Joe Williamson, when leading.

“He will be sorely missed by the team here and our condolences to his owners. He jumped his last hurdle – in front – with his ears pricked,” added Nick.

