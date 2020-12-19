JINGLE BELLS-JINGLE BELLS JINGLE-ALL-THE-WAY!

CHRISTMAS CRACKERS

  • *Lucky 31 £4,955. Canadian £4,931. 1,642-1 accumulator
  • *Albert’s Back (9-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info lands Betfair Exchange at Haydock
  • *Paisley Park (9-4) lands Ascot Long Walk *Morning Spirit (9-2) Ascot win *Shimmering Dawn (13-8) Lingfield victory *She’sasupermack (5-2) Newcastle win

By Andrew Atkinson

Albert’s Back (9-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Betfair Exchange Handicap Hurdle over 2m 2f at Haydock Park on Saturday.

Six-year-old Albert’s Back trained by Mick Easterby and ridden by champion jockey Brian Hughes gained a comfortable eight lengths win over Mcgowan’s Pass, with 2-1 favourite War Lord, third.

Tears flowed when Paisley Park (9-4) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.into won the Grade 1 Porsche Long Walk Hurdle over 3 miles at Ascot in a thrilling finish under Aidan Coleman, beating Thyme Hill (7-4f) a neck with Roksana (11-2) third.

Emma Lavelle trained eight-year-old Paisley Park pulled out all the stops, staying on from third place to rally in a thrilling finish.

“I got into trouble and was squeezed wide – but good horses get you out of trouble,” said a relieved Coleman, critical of himself.

“There were panic stations and if he’d had got beat it would have been my fault,” said Coleman.

Morning Spirit (9-2f) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the C4 Foundation Developments Novices Handicap Hurdle over 2 miles 7 furlongs at Ascot.

Jonjo O’Neill jnr rode fromthehorsesmouth.info tip Morning Spirit to victory at Ascot.

Trained by Jonjo O’Neill five-year-old Morning Spirit carrying 11st 10lb, under jockey Jonjo O’Neill jnr, backed from 11-2, having been 10-1 on Thursday, beat Blame The Game (9-1) by eight and a half lengths.

James Tate trained Shimmering Dawn (13-8f) from 15-8 selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the C3 Ladbrokes EBF Fillies Conditions Stakes over 7f at Lingfield Park.

Four-year-old Shimmering Dawn ridden by James Doyle gained a neck verdict ahead of Queens Course (85-40).

Andrew Balding trained Bangkok (6-1) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info ran second at Lingfield behind Sangarius, with odds-on 4-6 favourite Dubai Warrior third.

James Doyle rode Shimmering Dawn tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to victory at Lingfield.

Richard Fahey trained Furzig (10-1) fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selection ran third at Lingfield Park.

Tegerek (11.50) selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info was withdrawn at Haydock Park.

Rayna’s World (15-8) (12.55) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info ran second behind Nada To Prada.

Micky Hammond trained Cornerstone Lad (10-3) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info (12.30) ran second.

Highest Sun (15-2) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info ran fourth at Haydock Park (2.40) with Skybet paying four places.

She’sasupermack (5-2) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the QuinnCasino C3 Handicap Chase over 2m 4f at Newcastle.

Seven-year-old She’sasupermack trained by Ian Jardine and ridden by C. O’Farrell, carrying 11st 11lb, gained a 2 1/2 lengths win over Catamaran Du Sueil.

Scottish Accent (4-1) and Here We Have It (11-4) selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished second at Newcastle.

