SINGING IN THE RAIN!





Tegerek-O’Neill Haydock banker and Paisley Park Ascot Long Walk bid

*Kingscote to ‘Kick-On’ at Wolverhampton

*Rayna Kirby’s world at Haydock Park

By Andrew Atkinson

After a deluge of rain this week racing at Haydock Park and Ascot are set for their respective meetings to go ahead despite heavy rain forecast at the weekend.

Conditions are soft for meetings at Ascot on Saturday with Paisley Park (2.25) ridden by Aidan Coleman, selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Grade 1 Long Walk Hurdle.

The rail on Ascot’s hurdle course has been moved for Friday’s meeting, and will be repositioned again on Saturday, providing fresh ground.

“It remains soft with the majority of rain expected after racing on Friday. The rail was right down at the beginning of the season.

“We’ve been gradually bringing them back in, so we’ll have fresh ground on Saturday.

“I’d say on Saturday it’ll be soft or soft, heavy in places. It depends how much rain we get on Friday,” said Chris Stickels, Ascot Clerk of the course.

The ground will be heavy at Haydock for Saturday’s meeting, that showcases the Betfair Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase.

“Friday looks like it’ll be a particularly wet day but we should be fine,” said Kirkland Tellwright, Haydock Park Clerk of the course.

“It’ll be heavy ground and not for the faint-hearted, but we expect to be racing,” he added.

Jonjo O’Neill saddles Morning Spirit (12.40) at Ascot selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info (10-1). Harry Fry trained Drumcliff (1.50) is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info (10-1).

The Conditional (3.00) ridden by Brendan Powell is tipped to win and Oakley (3.35) ridden by Richard Johnson is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info (10-1).

At Haydock Park Jonjo O’Neill saddles Tegerek (11.50) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Micky Hammond trained Cornerstone Lad (12.20) is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info. Phil Kirby trained Rayna’s World (12.55) is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Richard Kingscote rides Kick On Kick On (7.30) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info at Wolverhampton’s evening meeting, priced at 7-1.

ASCOT fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.40 Morning Spirit (ew). 1.15 Itchy Feet. 1.50 Drumcliff ew. 2.25 Paisley Park. 3.00 The Conditional. 3.35 Oakley ew.

HAYDOCK PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 11.50 Tegerek. 12.20 Cornerstone Lad. 12.55 Rayna’s World. 1.30 Captain Moirette. 2.05 Albert’s Back (ew). 2.40 Highest Sun ew. 3.15 Bryden Boy ew.

NEWCASTLE fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.00 Comber Mill. 12.30 Scottish Accent. 1.05 Here We Have It. 1.40 Shesasupermack. 2.15 Golden Robin (ew). 2.50 Little Rory Mac. 3.25 Hear Me Out.

LINGFIELD PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 11.45 Everkyllachy ew. 12.15 Bonnie Lad (ew). 12.50 Shimmering Dawn. 1.25 Top Breeze ew. 2.00 Bangkok ew. 2.35 Furzig ew. 3.10 Amanto ew. 3.40 Abel Tasman.

WOLVERHAMPTON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 4.00 Corndavon Lad ew. 4.30 Steal The Science (ew). 5.00 The Mackem Torpedo. 5.30 Marwari. 6.00 Chookie Dunedin. 6.30 Makeen. 7.00 Trevie Fountain. 7.30 Kick On Kick On ew. 8.00 Maxine ew.

The post SINGING IN THE RAIN! appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.