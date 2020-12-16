Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Wednesday, 16 December 2020

The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards. The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The lottery results for the latest Irish Lottery, Irish Lotto Plus 1, and Irish Lotto Plus 2 draws are:

Wednesday 16 December 2020
Irish Lotto Results
15
19
24
32
38
40
23
Plus 1 Lotto Results
04
15
18
22
30
40
19
Plus 2 Lotto Results
07
12
31
43
44
46
35
Jackpot (€): € 3,136,844
Lotto Plus Raffle: 0739
IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Next Irish Lotto Jackpot
Saturday 19 December 2020
3,500,000

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 3,136,8440Rollover €0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 39,7861€ 39,786
Match 5€ 2,38610€ 23,860
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 14043€ 6,020
Match 4€ 59659€ 38,881
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 30866€ 25,980
Match 3€ 1011,690€ 116,900
Match 2 plus Bonus*€39,620€ 28,860

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 1,000,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 5,0000€ 0
Match 5€ 50017€ 8,500
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 5047€ 2,350
Match 4€ 20775€ 15,500
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 101,031€ 10,310
Match 3€ 312,614€ 37,842
Match 2 plus Bonus*€210,111€ 20,222

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 250,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 2,5000€ 0
Match 5€ 25016€ 4,000
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 2532€ 800
Match 4€ 10560€ 5,600
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 5723€ 3,615
Match 3€ 39,785€ 29,355
Match 2 plus Bonus*€27,215€ 14,430

