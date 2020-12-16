Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Wednesday, 16 December 2020





The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards. The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The lottery results for the latest Irish Lottery, Irish Lotto Plus 1, and Irish Lotto Plus 2 draws are:

Wednesday 16 December 2020

Irish Lotto Results

15 19 24 32 38 40 23

Plus 1 Lotto Results

04 15 18 22 30 40 19

Plus 2 Lotto Results

07 12 31 43 44 46 35

Jackpot (€): € 3,136,844

Lotto Plus Raffle: 0739

IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Saturday 19 December 2020

3,500,000

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 3,136,844 0 Rollover €0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 39,786 1 € 39,786 Match 5 € 2,386 10 € 23,860 Match 4 plus Bonus € 140 43 € 6,020 Match 4 € 59 659 € 38,881 Match 3 plus Bonus € 30 866 € 25,980 Match 3 € 10 11,690 € 116,900 Match 2 plus Bonus *€3 9,620 € 28,860

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 1,000,000 0 € 0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 5,000 0 € 0 Match 5 € 500 17 € 8,500 Match 4 plus Bonus € 50 47 € 2,350 Match 4 € 20 775 € 15,500 Match 3 plus Bonus € 10 1,031 € 10,310 Match 3 € 3 12,614 € 37,842 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 10,111 € 20,222

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown