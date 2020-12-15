MOJÁCAR COUNCIL APPROVES 2021 BUDGET





Mojácar Council approved its municipal budget for the coming year in a recent extraordinary plenary session, with a figure of 11,391,814 Euros representing a 3.78% increase of over 431,000 Euros from the previous financial year.

Mojácar’s Mayor, Rosmari Cano, said the budget was based on efficient and effective control of public spending and municipal management, reflecting the commitment to financial stability and sustainability. The budget also reflects the guarantees that are in place to ensure the payment of workers and suppliers, as well cover all the planned investments.

She also highlighted its social significance in the current crisis, with a commitment to continue helping those residents in need and collaborate with local businesses through direct help as well as campaigns to promote shopping and spending locally.

An investment of 1,284,927 Euros has been allocated to several projects including the urbanization of the future Medical Centre, new beach huts and walkways, portable boardwalks, and improved showers, along with other acquisitions to promote Tourism. Money has been allocated to extend the beach patrol season, with an increased number of beaches offering a lifeguard service, as well as increasing the total number of guards on duty.

A new vehicle will be purchased for the Local Police, who will also benefit from new and upgraded work materials, including computer equipment. Facilities for the digitization of documents are also planned to provide a better service to residents. A new playground will be constructed at Piedra Villazar, along with a new calisthenics exercise park and more decorative planting in the town. Also, a Dumper truck and other works vehicles will be purchased. Other projects will be carried out in collaboration with other organisations, such as the tarmacking and urbanization of public roads around Mojácar Playa and, the urbanization of the green zone around the new Senior Residence.

The commitment to Mojácar Red Cross will be continued with 10,000 Euros to facilitate their work in the town, with another 20,000 Euros going to Social Services. Monies have also been allocated for scholarships and support classes, amongst others.