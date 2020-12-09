Happy Kirby shines in purple-patch





By Andrew Atkinson

Trainer Phil Kirby has hit a purple-patch with Shine Baby Shine the latest saddled winner from the Green Oaks Farm, Richmond, North Yorkshire stables, when winning at Southwell on December 8.

“It was a well deserved success for Shine Baby Shine under Rossa Ryan and a much improved effort from Lady Camelot, who was second,” said Phil.

Six-year-old Shine Baby Shine (4-1) gained a half length win ahead of five-year-old Lady Camelot (33-1) in the betyourway At Betway Handicap over 1m 6f.

“What a pair of superstars. Shine Baby Shine just pipping Lady Camelot in a 1-2 in the staying race at Southwell. Rossa Ryan doing the honours on ‘Shine’. Another for our team on fire! – Phil’s a happy man,” said wife Pippa.

Success came on the back of Mr Carbonator winning under Ben Curtis at Southwell on December 6 and Phil Kirby owner-trained Bushypark winning twice at Hexham in November and Haydock Park on December 2.

Six-year-old Bushypark is seeking a treble winning bid at Hexham on December 9.

