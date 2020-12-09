A WALK IN THE PARK!





By Andrew Atkinson

Bushypark completed a hat-trick of victories on December 9 when landing the Follow Hexham Racecourse on Facebook Handicap Hurdle over 2 miles 4 furlongs under jockey Tommy Dowson.

Trained by Philip Kirby at Green Oaks Farm stables in Richmond, North Yorkshire, Bushypark (1-4) gained a 12 lengths win over Itsnotyouitsme, making all and going clear before the last.

Bushypark has improved with every run this season, settling and relished the heavy, soft in places ground at Hexham.

“It was a proper cool front running ride by Tommy – he jumped beautifully and loved the gallop round Hexham,” said jubilant owner-trainer Philip.

