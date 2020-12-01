Euromillions results and lottery winning numbers for Tuesday, 01 December 2020, draw 1378

Euromillions Lottery

The Euromillions lottery results and winning numbers are published shortly after each Euro millions draw which takes place in Paris at 21:00 on Friday and Tuesday evenings.

The Euro millions jackpot prize for this draw is approximately €178 million.

The winning Euro Millions lottery numbers for the draw held on Tuesday, 01st December 2020 are:

Euro Millions Lottery Results
Tuesday 01 December 2020
14
20
29
47
49
04
12
Millionaire Maker (UK): ZWWD49193
El Millón (ES): HKR03036
IT'S A ROLLOVER!


Next Euromillions Lottery Jackpot
Friday 04 December 2020
€200,000,000 / £182,000,000


A complete breakdown of the Euro Millions lottery prize fund for this week’s draw are published shortly after the draw has finished. These will be published below when they become available.

UK Euromillions Prize Breakdown

Here is the UK Euromillions lottery prize breakdown for the draw held on Tuesday, 01 December 2020.

Matched NumbersPrize Per WinnerPrize FundUK WinnersTotal Winners
5 plus 2 stars£160,906,372.00£0.0000
5 plus 1 star£209,578.40£209,578.4013
5£0.00£0.0006
4 plus 2 stars£863.50£11,225.501353
4 plus 1 star£102.60£25,855.20252821
3 plus 2 stars£48.20£27,763.205761,848
4£31.80£18,698.405881,967
2 plus 2 stars£11.80£95,721.608,11226,355
3 plus 1 star£8.70£103,590.9011,90739,794
3£6.60£184,239.0027,91597,165
1 plus 2 stars£5.40£236,601.0043,815143,597
2 plus 1 star£4.00£707,668.00176,917606,731
2£2.60£1,092,967.20420,3721,502,470
NOTE: In the UK, EuroMillions lottery prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the draw date. Lottery winnings from tickets purchased for this draw can be claimed until Sunday, 30 May 2021.

Spain Euromillions Prize Breakdown

Here is the Spanish Euromillions lottery prize breakdown for the draw held on Tuesday, 01 December 2020.

Matched NumbersPrize Per WinnerPrize FundSpain WinnersTotal Winners
5 plus 2 stars€178,983,729.24€0.0000
5 plus 1 star€328,905.63€0.0003
5€38,435.33€76,870.6626
4 plus 2 stars€1,355.28€13,552.801053
4 plus 1 star€161.17€28,849.43179821
3 plus 2 stars€75.69€25,583.223381,848
4€49.97€21,387.164281,967
2 plus 2 stars€18.65€89,967.604,82426,355
3 plus 1 star€13.78€111,714.468,10739,794
3€10.51€214,845.4220,44297,165
1 plus 2 stars€8.61€231,109.6226,842143,597
2 plus 1 star€6.42€769,514.04119,862606,731
2€4.17€1,293,467.28310,1141,502,470
NOTE: In Spain, EuroMillions lottery prizes must be claimed within 90 days of the draw date. Lottery winning from tickets purchased for this draw can be claimed until Monday, 01 March 2021.

Latest Euromillions Lottery Results and Complete Euromillions Lottery Prize Breakdown

About the Euromillions Lottery

The Euromillions lottery is played across nine European countries. These are Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

The Euro millions lottery draws and the game offers a minimum guaranteed Euromillions jackpot of €17 million. In the past, has rolled over to a staggering €190 million. This top prize is set to increase to a whopping €200 in February when new rules are introduced which will also mean bigger jackpots and more regular Superdraws.

How to play the Euromillions Lottery

To play the Euromillions lottery jackpot, five main numbers between 1 and 50 and two lucky stars between 1 and 12 are picked. If all five main numbers and both Lucky Stars are matched, the player wins the EuroMillions jackpot prize.

Global Lottery Results Service

Lottery winning numbers for the main lotteries are published on the lottery results page.

Euromillions Lottery results and prize breakdown
UK National Lotto results and prize breakdown
Irish Lotto, Plus 1, and Plus 2 results and prize breakdown

The latest lottery results are provided by the Leader Lotto lottery results service.

