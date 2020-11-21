Golden Gift completes fromthehorsesmouth.info 81-1 accumulator





Master Tommytucker tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info lands Haydock Betfair Chase

Imperial Aura fromthehorsesmouth.info tip wins Grade 2 1965 Chase at Ascot

Getaway Luv fromthehorsesmouth.info tip Huntingdon Maiden Hurdle win

By Andrew Atkinson

Paul Nicholls trained Golden Gift (11-4) completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 81-1 four-horse winning accumulator under jockey Lorcan Williams at Huntingdon on Saturday.

Kim Bailey trained Imperial Aura (13-8) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Chanelle Pharma Grade 2 1965 Chase at Ascot, under jockey David Bass, over 2m 5f.

“He was so good and measured his fences so well – he was just winging them,” said Bass.

“I didn’t want to be in front that soon – but jumping is a big asset of his – he’s improved from last season,” said Bass.

Seven-year-old Imperial Aura gained a 5 lengths victory, ahead of Olly Murphy trained Itchy Feet, with Real Steal, third.

Imperial Aura’s odds for the 2021 Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, were cut from 12-1 from 7-1.

Getaway Luv (7-4) trained by Olly Murphy and ridden by Fergus Gregory was a winning selection by fromthehorsesmouth.info at Huntingdon in the Class 4 Maiden Hurdle over 1m 7f, gaining an emphatic 15 lengths victory over Heart Of A Lion.

At Haydock Park Paul Nicholls’ trained 9-year-old Master Tommytucker (2-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the C2 Betfair Exchange Graduation Chase over 2m 5f, ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies, gaining a 15 lengths win, ahead of Good Boy Bobby.

Ascot fromthehorsesmouth.info tips Southfield Harvest ran second. Highland Hunter (12.55) and Lily The Pink (1.30) both non-runners.

Huntingdon fromthehorsesmouth.info tips Camprond (9-4), and She’sasupermack (3-1) ran second; Wye Aye (7-4) finished third.

At Lingfield Park fromthehorsesmouth.info selections Rishworthian (13-8) ran second, beaten a head; Azets (9-2) ew tip ran third; Touchwood (15-8) finished second, beaten a short head.

At Haydock Park fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selection Third Wind (6-1) ridden by Jonjo O’Neill jnr ran second in the 17 runners Betfair Exchange Stayers Handicap Hurdle Grade 3 over 3m, won by David Pipe trained Main Fact ridden by Fergus Gillard.

Bristol De Mai (9-4) won the Betfair Grade 1 Chase over 3m 1f on heavy going at Haydock Park, under Daryl Jacob ahead of fromthehorsesmouth.info tip Clan Des Obeaux (9-4). Favourite, Lostintranslation finished third.

“A huge credit to the horse – a credit to us all. Rain at Haydock saw the heavens open – but I’ve never been so happy to ride in the rain!

“I could hear a horse near me, but I got a good jump, two and three out. Haydock Park is an ideal flat track.

Racing remains behind closed doors due to the ongoing coronavirus situation and Jacob said: “With COVID-19 it’s been a tough time in the world for everybody.”

