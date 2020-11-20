Racing news and tips Saturday: Ascot, Huntingdon, Lingfield Park and Wolverhampton





Jockey Cobden eyes Ascot glory

By Andrew Atkinson

Jockey Harry Cobden heads for Ascot on Saturday with a plethora of chances of victory with plum rides for Paul Nicholls – the Ditcheat, Somerset based trainer also raiding Haydock Park.

Cobden rides Southfield Harvest (12.20) tipped to win by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Class Coral Novices Handicap Hurdle over 2m 5f.

Highland Hunter (12.55) in the Coral Novices Handicap C3 Chase over 2m 7f and Laurina (2.40) in the Grade 2 Coral Hurdle Class 1, over 2 miles 3 furlongs.

Trainer A. J. Honeyball saddles Lily The Pink (1.30) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info ridden by Ben Godfrey in the C3 Veolia Mares Handicap Hurdle over 2m 7f.

David Bass takes the ride on Kim Bailey trained Imperial Aura (2.05) tipped to win by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the C1 Chanelle Pharma 1965 Grade 2 Chase over 2m 5f.

Bryan Carver rides Paul Nicholls trained Magic Saint (3.17) tipped to win by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Coral Hurst Park C2 Handicap Chase over 2m.

Nicky Henderson saddles Wraysford (3.50) ridden by Nico De Boinville, tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win the Coral NH C4 Flat Race over 1m 7f.

HUNTINGDON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections. 11.45 Getaway Luv. 12.15 Camprond. 12.48 She’sasupermack. 1.23 Fairway Freddie. 1.58 Sorbet (ew). 2.33 Wye Aye. 3.08 Golden Gift. 2.43 Maxcel.

LINGFIELD PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections. 11.35 At Ease (ew). 12.05 Rishworthian. 12.35 Azets (ew). 1.10 Spanish City (ew). 1.45 Touchwood. 2.20 Dark Shot (ew).

WOLVERHAMPTON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections. 4.30 Silver Cliffs (ew). 5.00 Harlow (ew). 5.30 Pacino (ew). 6.00 Pomelo. 6.30 Mawenzi. 7.00 Host (ew). 7.30 Kapono. 8.00 Amtiyaz. 8.30 Rubia Bella (ew).

