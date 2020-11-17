Benidorm property scam





The Policia Nacional have detained a Benidorm based Lawyer and associates following an undercover investigation surrounding property sales from deceased parties across the region.

It found that multiple houses of belonging to people who had passed away had earned €3 million from sales that had been falsely documented.

The National Police of Alicante busted the group which had been active since 2012, alleging the lawyer dedicated himself to committing scams to appropriate real estate and other assets of deceased people, without heirs.

Investigators from the Economic Crime Group of the Alicante Judicial Police Provincial Brigade made the arrests.

Police intervention has prevented the fraudulent sale of additional properties and investigations are ongoing.

Police arrests commenced in Alicante, Benidorm, La Nucía, Elche, Altea and Polop de la Marina. The operation is being led by an Alicante Court.