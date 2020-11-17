A PLACE IN THE SUN – VILLAMARTIN PLAZA!





‘It’s the first time I’ve ever felt like a celebrity here in Spain. I’ve never really seen myself as a celebrity to be honest!’ – Scarlette Douglas

A Place in the Sun glamour presenter Scarlette Douglas was having fun on the Costa Blanca south during filming at Villamartin Plaza on Monday – after temperatures hit 26 degrees.

“I love it – I love being here in the sunshine in the middle of November – everybody’s happy,” Scarette told The Leader.

C4’s A Place in the Sun presenter Scarlette, who was helping UK couple Mark and Caroline as the pair set their sights on finding a home in Spain, said: “Villamartin Plaza is always buzzing – I like coming back here.”

Hundreds of people turned up to watch TV and West End Musical Theatre star Scarlette, with many having their photographs taken with the celebrity after filming.

Scarlette, 32, who has been a reporter for BBC’s The One Show and Points of View said of her presenting career on A Place in the Sun: “I’ve been with A Place in the Sun for five and a half years now – my first show was on June 1st, 2015.”

Speaking about her celebrity status label, Scarlette, who has worked as a Musical Theatre performer, starring in West End shows, including the X-Factor West End Musical ‘I Can’t Sing’, said: “It’s the first time I’ve ever felt like being a celebrity here in Spain – everyone was around me taking photos!”

Scarlette, who has appeared in Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway TV show, and featured on TV programmes Stars In Your Eyes, A League of Their Own, The Paul O’Grady Show, Children In Need, the Alan Titchmarsh Show and Dancing on Ice, said: “I normally like to do my job and help people finding homes and properties.

“I’ve never really seen myself as a celebrity to be honest!”.

Property seeker Mark said: “I was here 18 years ago. I’ve been to other areas but I like the Costa Blanca south – I’m always drawn back here.

“I love playing golf, so who wouldn’t want to be here? A brilliant place to play golf.”

Wife Caroline said: “I’ve never been here before. I’ve seen pictures and videos – it’s even better than I thought it would be. Being here is so much better. I’m impressed.”

Casey Shaddock Villamartin Plaza President and spokesperson said: “We got A Place in the Sun to initially come many years ago and now they film here quite often.”

Scarlette, who has been a backing dancer for CeeLo Green, Paloma Faith, Craig David, and was a backing singer and dancer in the 2015 Eurovision Song contest, has a passion for property development and has fronted A Place in the Sun – Summer Sun and Winter Sun – on C4.

“Back-to-back filming is taking place in Spain with A Place in the Sun and new show My Dream Derelict Home in the Sun,” said Scarlette.

“I will probably be back in the UK for Christmas – I haven’t been back to England during the four and a half months filming here in Spain,” said Scarlette.