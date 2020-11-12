Anthony Van Dyck was very tough, straightforward and genuine – he gave everything – trainer Vincent O’Brien





By Andrew Atkinson

Trainer Aiden O’Brien has praised 2019 Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck who tragically died participating in the 2020 Melbourne Cup this month: He gave everything.

“I didn’t get any results of any post mortem or anything yet but I believe he broke his fetlock,” said O’Brien.

“It was just terrible for him because he was a lovely, kind horse,” said Ballydoyle based O’Brien.

Anthony Van Dyck is the sixth horse casualty to die after taking part in the Melbourne Cup, since 2013.

Amid the aftermath to the Melbourne Cup a record fine of A$50,000 (£27,430) was given to the jockey Kerrin McEvoy for a breach of the whip rules along with a riding ban for 13 race days.

The Melbourne Cup list of casualties includes fatal leg injuries sustained by France’s Verema in 2013 and Britain’s Red Cadeaux in 2015. Cliffs Of Moher, trained by Aidan O’Brien, broke a shoulder in 2018.

Japan’s Admire Rakti collapsed and died after the 2014 race. Araldo sustained a leg injury after that race when spooked by a flag-waving spectator. Dulcify is the last Australasian-bred runner to die in the race in 1979.

A Racing Victoria spokesman said a report into Anthony Van Dyck’s death would take several weeks to complete and would include the results of a post-mortem.

Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck who would have had a second career at stud, is among the most high-profile and valuable racehorses to have died in action, winning over £2m in prizemoney.

“He was very tough, straightforward and genuine – he gave everything,” said O’Brien.

