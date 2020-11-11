Whoshotthesherrif Carlisle win





By Andrew Atkinson

Philip Kirby trained Whoshotthesherrif returned to winning form at Carlisle on November 9 with a victory in the Durdar Graduation Chase C2 over 1m 7f.

Six-year-old Whoshotthesherrif gained a 1 length win over Kiltealy Briggs, ridden by Sean Quinlan.

“Whoshotthesherrif made amends for his unlucky fall at Cheltenham last year with a notable win for Sean Quinlan, Hambleton Racing and our team in the valuable Class 2 Graduation Chase,” said Kirby.

Whoshotthesherrif tracked leaders and challenged three out, and had every chance when falling two out at Cheltenham in October 2019 under Tommy Dowson.

Whoshotthesherrif last won at Carlisle in April 2019 following up victories at Sedgefield and Ayr.

“Special thanks to Henrietta Knight who started off Sherrif’s schooling at West Lockinge in the Autumn,” added Kirby.

