DOUBLE TROUBLE FOR BOOKIES!





Modus (13-2) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info lands William Hill Handicap Chase. Wild About Oscar completes Aintree double.

By Andrew Atkinson

Modus (13-2) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Follow WilliamHill Racing on Twitter Handicap Chase at Aintree on Saturday under jockey Jonjo O’Neill jnr.

Paul Nicholls trained Modus gained a comfortable 8 lengths victory over Springtown Lake (9-2) with Cool Mix 4-1 jf, third, in the Class 2, 2 miles 3 furlongs race.

Veteran ten-year-old Modus completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info Aintree double following tip Wild About Oscar (8-15) trained by Dan Skelton and ridden by Harry Skelton winning the William Hill Novice Hurdle over 2m 4f.

Northofthewall (1.00) selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info fell at the second last when leading in the William Hill Novices Handicap Chase won by Canelo.

The Distant Lady (6-1) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info was placed at Kelso (1.07).

The Ferry Master (2-1) trained by A. M. Thomson and ridden by Ryan Mania was a winning tip at Kelso.

Tranchee fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way tip ran third at Doncaster, backed from 9-2 to 7-2. Super Den (15-8) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished second (2.45).

Paul Nicholls trained Flic Ou Voyou (1.15) registered a 1-25 favourite win at Wincanton under Harry Cobden. Buster Thomas (3-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info ran second (12.40).

Alan King trained Sceau Royal (4-5) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the Grade 2 Unibet Elite Hurdle under Daryl Jacob with an emphatic 7 1/2 length victory over Teqany at Wincanton.

“Credit goes to Alan King. We knew that the ground would be right here – he’s very, very versatile. We might have a crack at forthcoming races and look to Cheltenham next year,” said jockey Jacob.

