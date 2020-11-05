Racing news/tips Doncaster, Wincanton, Aintree, Kelso and Chelmsford





BY GEORGE!

Nuits St Georges to shine in Doncaster Betfair November Handicap

By Andrew Atkinson

The Flat turf COVID-19 affected season comes to a conclusion at Doncaster on Saturday, with the Betfair November Handicap over 1 mile 4 furlongs, with 23 runners going to post at the Yorkshire track.

Nuits St Georges (3.15) 16-1 is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info trained by D. Menuisier and ridden by John Egan a winner at Newmarket and Sandown this season.

Five-year-old Nuits St Georges who finished sixth at Saint Cloud on October 2 in a Class 1 Listed race over 1m 5f on heavy going, finished last of seven at Goodwood in September, after stumbling from the stalls, and hampered 1 furlong out in the 2m Handicap race.

Having ran third at Haydock Park in July on soft ground over 1m 6f, Nuits St Georges (8st 3lb) is worthy of each-way support.

Seven-year-old Euchen Glen (9st 10lb) trained by Jim Goldie tops the weights ridden by P. Mulrennan, bidding for a trio of wins, having won at York and Newbury, in a race that sees Ralph Beckett trained Sam Cooke (8st 10lb) 6-1 favourite, under Rob Hornby.

Wincanton stages the Grade 2 Class 1 Unibet Elite Hurdle over 1m 7f with Sceau Royal (3.00) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to repeat the victory in 2016.

Trainer Paul Nicholls duo Diego Du Charmil and Solo go to post, alongside Brandon Castle, Master Debonair and Teqany in the six runners field.

Aintree’s Pertempts Network Handicap Hurdle over 3m sees 13 runners go to post, with Willie Mullins trained Eight And Bob (1.35) 10-1 ridden by Brian Hughes selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info having won at Galway in August on soft ground.

Adrian Heskin rides Portrush Ted who goes to post as 7-2 favourite, with Mr Scrumpy priced at 4-1 noted.

Richie McClernon takes the ride on River Frost (1.42) in the Class 3 Handicap Chase over 2m 5f at Kelso, selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Franny Norton is booked to ride Trumpet Man (5.00) trained by Mark Johnston at Chelmsford’s 9 race card evening meeting, tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Excellent George (7.30) ridden by David Probert is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Support The Injured Jockey Fund Handicap over 6f, noted when running on strongly when beaten a head to Griggy in October, over 6f.

DONCASTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 11.50 Imperial Blue. 12.20 Enchanted Night. 12.55 Tranchee (ew). 1.30 Brando. 2.05 Freyja. 2.45 Super Den. 3.15 Nuits St Georges. 3.45 Flying Pursuit (ew).

WINCANTON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.40 Buster Thomas. 1.15 Flic Ou Voyou. 1.50 Cill Anna (ew). 2.25 Grand Sancy. 3.00 Sceau Royal. 3 35 Present Man (ew). 4.05 Mont Segur.

AINTREE fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.25 Wild About Oscar. 1.00 Northofthewall (ew). 1.35 Eight And Bob (ew). 2.10 Modus (ew). 2.40 Thomas Darby. 3.20 Duke Of Navan (ew). 3.50 Hear Me Out.

KELSO fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.00 Lord Du Mensil. 12.32 Las Tunas (ew). 1.07 The Distant Lady (ew). 1.42 River Frost (ew). 2.17 The Ferry Master. 2.52 Leostar.

CHELMSFORD fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 4.30 Cliffcake (ew). 5.00 Trumpet Man. 5.30 Leopardo. 6.00 Terrichang. 6.30 Catapult (ew). 7.00 Pope Gregory. 7.30 Excellent George (ew). 8.00 Bad Attitude. 8.30 Bay Of Naples (ew).

