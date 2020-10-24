WINNERS ROLL IN!





O’Brien-Lipizzaner (10-3) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info wins C1 Listed Doncaster Stakes

*Caribou (11-10) and Love Is You (9-4) fromthehorsesmouth.info Newbury double

Some Chaos (11-4) and Rob Royal (15-2) fromthehorsesmouth.info Kelso double

Abel Handy (14-1) fromthehorsesmouth.info ew tip placed at Donny

Cloth Cap (13-2) fromthehorsesmouth.info tip placed at Cheltenham

By Andrew Atkinson

Aidan O’Brien trained Lipizzaner (10-3) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the vetem.co.uk Class 1 Listed Doncaster Stakes over 6 furlongs under jockey Ryan Moore on Saturday.

Lipizzaner improved on finishing second at The Curragh on October 11, tracking the leaders and nudged along 2 furlongs out, challenged and lead 1 furlong out, ran on well, beating Just Frank by 1 3/4 lengths, having been backed down from 4-1.

Abel Handy (14-1) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info ran second in the Vertem Class 2 Handicap over 5 furlongs behind 4 3/4 length winner Venturous (6-1), under jockey Ray Dawson at Donny.

Eve Johnson-Houghton trained Jumby (3.30) Doncaster fromthehorsesmouth.info selection was a non-runner.

David O’Meara trained five year old Abel Handy, backed down from 16-1, ran well throughout. Mighty Spirit (9-2) was third.

Caribou (11-10) backed down from 11-8 tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info, won the Tote Placepot App Nursery under jockey Hollie Doyle at Newbury, beating Et Tu Brute by 1 3/4 lengths.

Benjamin Poste rode fromthehorsesmouth.info tip Some Chaos (11-4) backed down from 7-2 to victory at Kelso, gaining a 3 lengths victory over Claud And Goldie.

Wembley, tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info was a non-runner in the Vertem Futurity G1 Trophy Stakes at Doncaster, won by Mac Swiney (12-1), under Kevin Manning.

Love Is You (9-4) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info trained by Roger Charlton and ridden by Jason Watson landed the Fillies Listed C1 race (3.00) at Newbury.

Rob Royal (15-2) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info was a winning tip at Kelso when landing the William Hill Handicap Hurdle, under jockey Fergus Gregory.

Cloth Cap (13-2) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished third at Cheltenham (3.50) in the Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap Chase won by Frodon (9-2) ridden by Bryony Frost under top weight of 11st 12lb. West Approach finished second.

“It was a huge weight and probably a career best. We plan to go for the Gold Cup,” said trainer Paul Nicholls.

