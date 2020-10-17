Whoshotthesheriff home for tea after Chasing bow at Carlisle





By Andrew Atkinson

Phil Kirby trained Whoshotthesherrif finished second at Carlisle on October 15 in the Class 3 Racing TV Novices Limited Handicap Chase over 1 mile 7 furlongs.

“Whoshotthesherrif is back home for tea time. An excellent start to his chasing career, after running a very close second at Carlisle,” said Green Oaks Farm stables Yorkshire based Kirby.

Six-year-old Whoshotthesherrif, ridden by Sean Quinlan, finished second behind Dan Skelton trained Flegmatik, beaten one and a half lengths, staying on, on the flat, having been backed from 16-1 to 10-1.

Whoshotthesheriff, who won at Carlisle, Sedgefield and Ayr last year, should soon be returning to the winner’s enclosure.

