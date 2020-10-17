Hollie in wonderland at Ascot





By Andrew Atkinson

Roger Teal trained Oxted (9-1) ridden by Cieron Fallon, selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info was placed (Skybet) in the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup over 1m 7f at Ascot on Saturday.

Hollie Doyle was up on Archie Watson trained winner Glen Shiel, 16-1, who got a nose verdict ahead of Brando, 80-1; One Master 11-2, was third, with Art Power, 7-1, fourth.

Doyle, the first female jockey to ride a winner at Qipco British Champions Day, said: “It’s not about me, it’s about Archie Watson. He’s campaigned this horse unbelievably.

“It’s a dream come true, especially on this horse. Everyone in the yard adores him. My heart sunk on the line when Tom Eaves joined me, I honestly thought I hadn’t won.”

Oxted, fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selection, backed from 10-1, finished fifth, with Skybet paying five places.

Doyle, who broke her own record for the most winners for a female rider in a calendar year this week, rode Alan King trained Trueshan (1.20) 11-1, to victory in the Long Distance Cup over 1m 7f. John Gosden trained favourite Stradivarius was unplaced.

“That was incredible. This is a proper horse, though I didn’t realise he would be up to Group 2 level. Alan King is some trainer,” said Doyle.

“I had to stay out a bit wide early but managed to slot in and got a nice position upsides Stradivarius.

“The further I was going, the better. He went through the ground like a tractor, he loved it,” said Doyle.

Blue Mccabe-My Way Stratford double

At Stratford fromthehorsesmouth.info tips The Blue Mccabe (11-8) ridden by David Bass gained an emphatic 9 lengths win ahead of Barbados Bucks in the Support The Injured Jockeys Fund NH Maiden Hurdle over 2m 6f.

Paul Nicholls trained My Way (2-5) ridden by Bryony Frost gained a 2 lengths win over Filou Des Issards in the NH Maiden Hurdle over 2 miles 6 furlongs.

Aggy With It at Market Rasen

Dan Skelton trained Aggy With It (11-10) ridden by Harry Skelton was a winning fromthehorsesmouth.info selection at Market Rasen.

