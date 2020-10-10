fromthehorsesmouth.info ‘bites bookies’ as tip Great White Shark lands 34 runners Cesarewitch!





Great White Shark traded 50-1 ‘in running’ with Betfair

By Andrew Atkinson

Willie Mullins trained Great White Shark – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – landed the 34 runners Cesarewitch at Newmarket on Saturday!

It was an emphatic win for Mullins – saddling Great White Shark – to win the Cesarewitch for a third consecutive year, with jockey Jason Watson up.

“Thanks goes to connections and Willie Mullins for putting me back up and getting the opportunity to ride,” said Watson.

Great White Shark (9-2) and Watson bided their time over the 2 miles 2 furlongs race, charging through the 34 runners field entering the final furlong, to gain an impressive 3 lengths victory ahead of Summer Moon (16-1), with Takarengo (50-1) third and Not So Sleepy (10-1), fourth.

“We struggled early on in what was a competitive field. I didn’t force it too early and bided my time,” said Watson.

Watson touched on the coronavirus situation that has seen racing behind closed doors, employees in the sport being furloughed and some losing their jobs.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone – I’m one of the lucky ones,” said Watson.

Great White Shark traded at 50-1 ‘in running’ with Betfair.

Paul Nicholls trained Hell Red (1-2) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info was a winning selection at Chepstow. Le Ligerien tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished third at 16-1. Fiddlerontheroof (3.22) and Notre Pari (3.57) non-runners.

Seen Not Herd (2-1) was a winning selection by fromthehorsesmouth.info at Hexham.

Selections, Zoffarelli ran second at Newmarket (1.30) beaten a neck by Wobwobwob, ridden by Oisin Murphy. Aidan O’Brien trained Van Gogh (2.20) finished second. John Fanshawe trained The Tin Man ridden by Alan Kirby (5-2) ran second at York.

St Mark’s Basilica (10-1) won the Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket, ridden by Frankie Dettor, gaining a 3/4 length win ahead of Wembley. Thunder Moon was third.

