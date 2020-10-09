G1 winning jockey Kirby noted on The Tin Man, Legal Attack and Invincibly at York





By Andrew Atkinson

Group 1 winning jockey Adam Kirby is up on Simon Crisford trained Legal Attack (2.00) selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the Class 1 Coral Rockingham Stakes at York on Saturday.

Kirby, winning jockey of the Haydock Park Spring Cup and July Cup in 2017, is on board Legal Attack in the 6 furlongs race, after finishing second at Chantilly last month and winning at Newmarket in August over 6 furlongs.

Kirtling, newr Newmarket based Kirby is also noted on The Tin Man (1.00) trained by John Fanshawe in the Coral Class 1 Stakes over 6 furlongs.

William Haggas trained Dubai Honour (1.30) is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info ridden by Danny Tudhope.

Spirit Dancer (2.35) (ew).

Richard Fahey saddles Mr Lupton (3.10) in the Class 2 Coral Sprint Trophy Handicap over 6 furlongs selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info. Kynren (3.10) is also noted each-way.

Karl Burke trained Invincibly (3.45) ridden by Adam Kirby is selected each-way.

Eddystone Rock (4.20) (ew). Society Red (4.55) (ew).

