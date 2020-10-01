



By Andrew Atkinson

Adian O’Brien saddles Bolshoi Ballet (1.05) at Newmarket racing headquarters on Saturday tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win the EBF C4 Maiden Stakes over 1m under Ryan Moore.

Mighty Gurkha (1.40) trained by Archie Watson and ridden by Holly Doyle is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the 150,000 Tattersalls October C2 Auction Stakes over 6f having won a C1 at Kempton Park on September 5.

Wondrous Words (2.10) 8st 13lb trained by Roger Varian and ridden by Andre Atzeni is selected each-way in the EBF Premier Fillies Handicap C2 over 1m 2f.

Wondrous Words finished second when odds on in a C4 over 1m 2f under 9st 7lbs at Ayr on September 17.

John Gosden trained Terebellum (2.45) 9st 3lbs ridden by James Doyle is tipped each-way in the G1 Kingdom of Bahrain Sun Chariot C1 Stakes (Fillies and Mares).

Terebellum won a C1 over 1m 2f at Newmarket in June and was beaten a neck and a neck when finishing third behind stablemate Nazeef in the G1 Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket in July carrying 9st 7lbs.

Urban Artist (3.20) trained by Hugh Morrison and ridden by champion jockey Oisin Murphy is tipped to win the EBF Premier Fillies C2 Handicap over 1m 4f.

Mark Johnston trained Wise Judgement (3.55) ridden by P. J. McDonald is tipped to win the Prestige Agri C4 Maiden Stakes over 7f.

Sir Michael Stoute trained Areehaa (4.30) ridden by Jim Crowley is tipped to land the C3 Fillies Handicap over 7 furlongs having won over 1m at Chelmsford in September.

The post O’Brien’s Bolshoi Ballet and Gosden’s Terebellum Newmarket raids appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.