



By Andrew Atkinson

Hugo Palmer trained fromthehorsesmouth.info selection Doubling Dice (5-4) completed a Nap hand of winning tips at Haydock Park on Saturday.

Lady Hayes, Dubai Honour, Danyah, Came From The Dark and Doubling Dice returned a fromthehorsesmouth.info accumalator of 143-1. A Canadian bet paid £741.

Palmer also saddled fromthehorsesmouth.info headline tip Strawberry Rock, ridden by Kevin Stott, to win the Watch Sky Sports Racing C4 Handicap at Ripon.

Trainer Sam England saddled Oksana (18-5) backed from 5-1, a winning fromthehorsesmouth.info selection, at Market Rasen under jockey Jonathan England.

