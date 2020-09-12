LONE EAGLE SWOOPS IN 281-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info ACCUMULATOR





Fontwell Park fromthehorsesmouth.info 28-1 double

By Andrew Atkinson

Bashful Boy (10-3) trained by Suzi Best and ridden by Daryl Jacob and Willie Mullins trained Mojestic, ridden by Page Fuller (11-2) returned a fromthehorsesmouth.info 28-1 double at Fontwell on September 12.

Sir Michael Stoute trained Alginak (6-4) was a winning selection at Chester, when landing the Injured Jockeys Fund Stakes at the Roodee.

Ian Williams trained Harlow (6-1) backed down from 7-1, selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished third at Chester.

Martin Meade trained Lone Eagle, ridden by Sylvester De Sousa (3-1) from 4-1, was a fromthehorsesmouth.info winning selection at Doncaster, when beating Legend Of Dubai (11-8f).

Bashful Boy (10-3), Alignak (6-4), Lone Eagle (3-1), Mojestic (11-2) fromthehorsesmouth.info returned a 281-1 accumulator. A Yankee bet paid £681; Lucky 15 £699.

Aricebo (15-2) fromthehorsesmouth.info each way selection was placed in the bet365 Portland Handicap at Doncaster, with 21 runners going to post.

Andrew Balding trained Stone Of Destiny (16-1) landed the race under Sylvester De Sousa, ahead of Danzeno (11-2f) with Yimou (25-1) third

St Leger

Joseph O’Brien trained Galileo Chrome (4-1) was successful in winning the Group 1 Pertemps St Leger, under jockey Tom Marquand, who took the ride after Irish jockey Shane Crosse tested positive for coronavirus.

“It really is ‘dreams come true’. Classics in Britain are some of the hardest races to come across,” said Marquand.

Marquand, 22, added: “To have my first winner in the St Leger for Joseph O’Brien is mind blowing.

“I can’t stress enough how bad I feel for Shane – we’ve all been in a situation where things haven’t gone our way – he’ll be in pieces.”

Andrew Balding trained Berkshire Rocco finished second: “He wears his heart on his sleeve, he kept digging in – but it wasn’t quite enough,” rued Balding.

Pyledriver finished third, under jockey Martin Dwyer: “He ran a great race, but he didn’t stay, it was too far.

“I thought I’d win turning in but he was tired in the last furlong, it was just out of his comfort zone,” said Dwyer.

Santiago, ridden by Frankie Dettori, ran fourth: “Santiago probably wants a bit of cut in the ground. He came there to win – but he wasn’t levelling off like I thought he would,” said Dettori.

