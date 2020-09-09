



The Generalitat announced yesterday that it had opened an investigation into the high number of people infected by coronavirus in the Casaverde de la Torre del Pilar de la Horadada care home, which is now under the control of the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, owners of the centre, Grupo Casaverde say that it has the situation “under control” and they have sufficient means to address it.

The number of residents infected by the virus has now risen to 67 out of a total of 120 patients, in addition to which there are also 15 confirmed cases among the staff. Over the weekend and on Monday two residents died from the virus, a man and a woman, both said to have previous pathologies.

The Community vice president and councillor for Equality and Inclusive Policies, Mónica Oltra, announced yesterday that she has ordered an inspection to determine the reasons for the high incidence of the virus.

In statements to Efe, she said that the majority of those infected in the residence are asymptomatic and the protocol is being applied to prevent the spread of the virus.

Grupo Casaverde, owner of the residence, said that “it is completely sure that the situation is under control” although it is “aware” that “it may change and therefore there are action plans for different scenarios.”

According to Adrián de Paz, technical and quality director at Grupo Casaverde, the 67 infected residents are asymptomatic, also confirmed by the Generalitat, and “all of them are currently in stable health.”

The company added that it was “aware that positive cases could appear at any time. It is simply a risk to which we are all exposed”.

The firm, which is a reference for the management of nursing homes in the private sector, said yesterday that since the beginning of the pandemic it has “prepared and validated action protocols to face this situation and guarantee the safety of patients and its staff.”

Despite the fact that 15 cases have been detected among the workforce, information that Casaverde has not confirmed, the company says that “fortunately all of the staff who are sick due to testing positive for coronavirus are stable and in good health, maintaining quarantine in their homes”.

Last week the firm published an announcement on its social networks offering employment to nursing assistants in the centre, as its workforce gradually diminished. A spokesman said they have been able to fill its vacancies “so as to ensure that the quality of care is not affected.”