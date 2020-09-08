Second death at Casaverde Nursing Home





As reported by this newspaper on Monday, at the weekend the Generalitat took over the supervision of health care in the Casaverde de La Torre nursing home, located in Pilar de la Horadada following confirmation of 54 positive cases among its 120 residents.

Two residents passed away yesterday, Monday, one of which was an 87-year-old woman from Pilar de la Horadada with previous pathologies. The second death was that of a male patient although his specific details are not known at this time.

A third patient was transferred to the Torrevieja University Hospital. Most of the positives are asymptomatic and are now isolated in their rooms.

There has been no comment from the nursing home itself