By Andrew Atkinson

Trainer Nick Alexander’s scheduled runner Always Tipsy was a non-runner at Perth on September 7, thwarting the first outing for the 11 year old in 427 days.

“Tipsy was in good form over course and distance last summer, latterly posting results of 212, but he’s had a year off since,” said Alexander.

“Being a year older he probably needs some respite from the handicapper as well,” said Alexander, based at Kinneston, Fife.

“He’s had 427 days off – and the trainer has had 186 days off, nearly six months – prompting some to speculate re: my demise.

“Not surprising, but we deliberately chose the slow road back from lockdown, which should hopefully pay dividends through the winter.

“I’m delighted that we are going strong with the yard busier than ever and a great team of staff working hard to prepare what I very much hope is our strongest team of horses.

“Fingers crossed we receive the prerequisite helping of luck – and that most importantly the dreaded Covid 19 retreats to allow everyone who loves this sport to enjoy a great season of jump racing,” said Alexander.

