Tidal Racer completes fromthehorsesmouth.info 586,238 11-horse winning accumulator

By
Andrew Atkinson
-
  • Fancy Man (15-8), Top Rank (11-2), Favourite Moon (9-4) and Dream of Dreams (5-2) 212-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info accumulator at Haydock Park

By Andrew Atkinson

Jockey William Cox rode Tidal Racer to victory at Wolverhampton on Saturday night to complete a fromthehorsesmouth.info 586,238 11-horse winning accumulator!

Trained by Clive Cox, Tidal Racer (5-1) gained a neck photo-finish verdict ahead of Andrew Balding trained Berkshire Philly in the Download The At The Races App Handicap at the Midlands track.

William Cox rode Tidal Racer at Wolverhampton to complete fromthehorsesmouth.info 586,238 accumulator.
Fancy Man (15-8), Top Rank (11-2), Favourite Moon (9-4) and Dream of Dreams (5-2) completed a 212-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info accumulator at Haydock Park. Each-way selection Cape Coast (17-2) ran fifth, with Skybet paying five places.

The four winning fromthehorsesmouth.info selections at Haydock Park returned a £538 Yankee bet, and £554 on a Lucky 15.

The 586,238 fromthehorsesmouth.info 11-horse accumulator included: Fancy Man (15-8), Love Is You (3-1), Zoffarelli (10-3), Top Rank (11-2), Favourite Moon (9-4), Dreamloper (9-2), Enable (1-14), Dream of Dreams (5-2), Hooper (5-4), Galata Bridge (evens) and Tidal Racer (5-1).

Each-way fromthehorsesmouth.info selections Anna Of Lorraine (11-1), Bird To Love (17-2), Golden Horde (11-2) and Atlantic Storm (5-1) were all placed.

