Tidal Racer completes fromthehorsesmouth.info 586,238 11-horse winning accumulator

By Andrew Atkinson

Jockey William Cox rode Tidal Racer to victory at Wolverhampton on Saturday night to complete a fromthehorsesmouth.info 586,238 11-horse winning accumulator!

Trained by Clive Cox, Tidal Racer (5-1) gained a neck photo-finish verdict ahead of Andrew Balding trained Berkshire Philly in the Download The At The Races App Handicap at the Midlands track.

Fancy Man (15-8), Top Rank (11-2), Favourite Moon (9-4) and Dream of Dreams (5-2) completed a 212-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info accumulator at Haydock Park. Each-way selection Cape Coast (17-2) ran fifth, with Skybet paying five places.

The four winning fromthehorsesmouth.info selections at Haydock Park returned a £538 Yankee bet, and £554 on a Lucky 15.

The 586,238 fromthehorsesmouth.info 11-horse accumulator included: Fancy Man (15-8), Love Is You (3-1), Zoffarelli (10-3), Top Rank (11-2), Favourite Moon (9-4), Dreamloper (9-2), Enable (1-14), Dream of Dreams (5-2), Hooper (5-4), Galata Bridge (evens) and Tidal Racer (5-1).

Each-way fromthehorsesmouth.info selections Anna Of Lorraine (11-1), Bird To Love (17-2), Golden Horde (11-2) and Atlantic Storm (5-1) were all placed.

