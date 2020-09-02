Paul Young, Freddie Parrot Face Davies and Des O’Connor Exclusives

Des O'Connor: from Redcoat to Sinatra, Bassey and Streisand.

Andrew Atkinson’s Leader double exclusive interviews with Paul Young and Freddie ‘parrot face’ Davies. Paul Young, who appeared in Torrevieja in 2019, talks about being back on stage, amid COVID-19, and looking forward to returning to Spain.

Paul Young: Torrevieja return.

Paul Young hits include Love of the Common People, Wherever I Lay My Hat, Come Back and Stay and Everything Must Change.

Freddie ‘parrot face’ Davies talks about Des O’Connor and becoming a Redcoat at Butlin’s.

O’Connor, 88, CBE worked with top stars, including Frank Sinatra, Liberace, The Beatles, Shirley Bassey and Barbara Streisand since his days as a Redcoat.

Freddie parrot face Davies

The Leader double exclusive – coming soon.

The paper the stars talk to.

ONLY IN THE LEADER.

