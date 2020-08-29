



Destiny’s Rock (14-1) and Mondain (10-1) fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selections placed

By Andrew Atkinson

John Gosden trained Zahratty – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – landed the Close Brothers Property Finance Fillies Stakes under Jim Crowley at Newmarket on Saturday.

Three-year-old Zahratty (5-2) backed down from 4-1 gained a 3/4 length victory ahead of Moonlight In Paris (17-2) ridden by Robert Havlin, in the 1 mile 2 furlongs race.

Destiny’s Rock (14-1) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished second at Windsor, behind 11-4 jt fav Famous Dynasty.

Mark Johnston trained Mondain (10-1) backed from 11-1 selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info, ran second at Newmarket racing headquarters, behind Believe In Love (11-4).

Magical Wish (11-2) fromthehorsesmouth.info selection was thwarted at Goodwood, when going down a head, when beaten in a photo by David O’Meara trained Cold Stare (13-2).

Fox Chairman (5-6) fromthehorsesmouth.info selection finished second at Windsor. Cleveleys (15-2) was squeezed out of a place at Redcar, when finishing fourth, a neck behind third place Millions.

Maykir (4-1) fromthehorsesmouth.info selection ran third at Windsor, behind Mistress Nellie (11-4) and Compass Point (9-2).

Caption:

John Gosden trained Zahratty winning tip by fromthehorsesmouth.info at Newmarket.

The post Zahratty – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – lands Fillies Stakes at Newmarket appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.